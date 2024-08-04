Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1751 GG J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1751 GG J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1751 GG J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1751 with mark GG J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1751 GG J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
