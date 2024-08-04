Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1750 GG J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1750 GG J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1750 GG J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1750 with mark GG J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • UBS (1)
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1750 GG J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
79946 $
Price in auction currency 60000 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1750 GG J at auction UBS - January 29, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 29, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

