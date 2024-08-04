8 Escudos 1750 GG J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1750 with mark GG J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 60,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)