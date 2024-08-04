Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1756 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1756
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1756 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3019 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 149,500. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stack's (1)
