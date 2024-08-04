8 Escudos 1756 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1756 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3019 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 149,500. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition XF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)