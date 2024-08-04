Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1756 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1756 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3019 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 149,500. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Guatemala 8 Escudos 1756 G J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1756 G J at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

