1 Escudo 1751 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1751 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30157 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 45,531. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)