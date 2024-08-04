Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

1 Escudo 1751 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1751 G J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1751 G J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0998 oz) 3,1026 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1751 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30157 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 45,531. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1751 G J at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
45531 $
Price in auction currency 45531 USD
Guatemala 1 Escudo 1751 G J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

