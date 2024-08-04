Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

1 Escudo 1754 G J (Guatemala, Ferdinand VI)

no image
no image

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0998 oz) 3,1026 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

