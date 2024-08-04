Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1801 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1801 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1801 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1801 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 866 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7476 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Tosunidis Coin House - December 14, 2021
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date December 14, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich - May 19, 2012
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1801 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Guatemala Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Guatemala in 1801 All Guatemala coins Guatemala gold coins Guatemala coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search