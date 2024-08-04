8 Escudos 1801 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1801 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 866 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

