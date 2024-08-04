Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1801 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1801 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 866 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7476 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
15000 $
Price in auction currency 15000 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 19, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
