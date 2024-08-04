Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1794 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1794 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 31,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (6)
- HERVERA (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
9310 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
