Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1794 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1794 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1794 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1794 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 31,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
9310 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Guatemala Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Guatemala in 1794 All Guatemala coins Guatemala gold coins Guatemala coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search