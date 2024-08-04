8 Escudos 1794 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1794 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 31,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

