Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1790 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1790 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48195 $
Price in auction currency 44000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
6216 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
