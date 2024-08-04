Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

4 Escudos 1797 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1797 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1797 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 4 Escudos 1797 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1797 NG M at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1797 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
5330 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

