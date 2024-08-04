Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
4 Escudos 1794 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 4 Escudos 1794 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2270 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
