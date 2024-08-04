Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

4 Escudos 1794 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1794 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1794 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 4 Escudos 1794 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2270 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Soler y Llach - October 22, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Stack's - March 7, 2010
Guatemala 4 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Stack's - March 7, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date March 7, 2010
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Guatemala Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Guatemala in 1794 All Guatemala coins Guatemala gold coins Guatemala coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search