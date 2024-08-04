Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

2 Escudos 1794 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1794 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1794 NG M - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1794 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6572 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place June 18, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 720 EUR
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
881 $
Price in auction currency 881 USD
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Stack's - June 20, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date June 20, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Guatemala 2 Escudos 1794 NG M at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Guatemala Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Guatemala in 1794 All Guatemala coins Guatemala gold coins Guatemala coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search