2 Escudos 1794 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1794 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6572 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place June 18, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 720 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
881 $
Price in auction currency 881 USD
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
