2 Escudos 1794 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 2 Escudos 1794 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6572 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place June 18, 2010.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (8) F (1) Condition (slab) F15 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3)