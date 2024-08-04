1 Escudo 1797 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1797 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 478 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 720. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.

Сondition VF (1)