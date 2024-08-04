Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
1 Escudo 1797 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1797 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 478 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 720. Bidding took place May 29, 2012.
