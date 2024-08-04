Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
1 Escudo 1794 NG M (Guatemala, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3834 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 1 Escudo 1794 with mark NG M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5015 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,750. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search