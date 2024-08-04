8 Escudos 1768 G (Guatemala, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1768 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 90,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU50 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)