Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1768 G (Guatemala, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1768 G - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1768 G - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1768 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 90,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1768 G at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64079 $
Price in auction currency 60000 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1768 G at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
104894 $
Price in auction currency 90000 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1768 G at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1768 G at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1768 G at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1768 G at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1768 G at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

