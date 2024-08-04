Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1768 G (Guatemala, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1768 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 90,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64079 $
Price in auction currency 60000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
104894 $
Price in auction currency 90000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
