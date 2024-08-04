Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1765 G (Guatemala, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1765
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1765 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 80,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search