8 Escudos 1765 G (Guatemala, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1765 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 80,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

