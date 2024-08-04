Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1765 G (Guatemala, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1765 G - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1765 G - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1765 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 280 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 80,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Guatemala 8 Escudos 1765 G at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
106595 $
Price in auction currency 80000 EUR
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1765 G at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

