8 Escudos 1761 G J (Guatemala, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1761 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 140,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition VF (1)