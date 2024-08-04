Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813

8 Escudos 1761 G J (Guatemala, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1761 G J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1761 G J - Gold Coin Value - Guatemala, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Guatemala
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Guatemala
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

The Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1761 with mark G J is a gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 140,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Guatemala 8 Escudos 1761 G J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

