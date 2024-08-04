Guatemala Period: 1746-1813 1746-1813
8 Escudos 1761 G J (Guatemala, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Guatemala
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Guatemala
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Guatemalan 8 Escudos 1761 with mark G J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Guatemala Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 279 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 140,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
