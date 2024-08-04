Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Coins of Germany 1871

Coins of Prussia

Obverse 20 Mark 1871 A Prussia
Reverse 20 Mark 1871 A Prussia
20 Mark 1871 A Prussia
Average price 800 $
1 344
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
