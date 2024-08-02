Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 502,462
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1871
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (344)
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1871 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
670 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
