Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 502,462

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (344)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1871 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
670 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1871 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
To auction

For the sale of 20 Mark 1871 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

