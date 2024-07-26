3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 540,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (51) UNC (68) AU (93) XF (49) VF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (6) MS64 (17) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (6) PF63 (4) PF62 (2) PF61 (1) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (13) Service NGC (30) PCGS (14) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Agora (2)

Auction World (10)

Busso Peus (3)

Coins of History (1)

Coins.ee (2)

DNW (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (19)

Felzmann (9)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (6)

GINZA (3)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Grün (10)

Heritage (20)

HERVERA (4)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (10)

Katz (3)

Kroha (6)

Künker (24)

Leu (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (5)

NOA (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (4)

Sonntag (11)

Spink (1)

Stack's (5)

Stephen Album (1)

Taisei (1)

Teutoburger (26)

UBS (5)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (22)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (2)