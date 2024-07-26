Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (266) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 540,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2018.

Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 21000 JPY
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Taisei - May 25, 2024
Seller Taisei
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

