Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1932 F "Goethe" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1932
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (266) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 540,000. Bidding took place April 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (2)
- Auction World (10)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Coins of History (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- DNW (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (19)
- Felzmann (9)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (6)
- GINZA (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (20)
- HERVERA (4)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (10)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (6)
- Künker (24)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- NOA (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Sonntag (11)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Taisei (1)
- Teutoburger (26)
- UBS (5)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (22)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 21000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Taisei
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1932 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search