3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30269 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (59) UNC (61) AU (49) XF (41) VF (4) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (6) MS65 (15) MS64 (6) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) XF45 (1) PF67 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (6) PF63 (4) PF62 (4) CAMEO (6) ULTRA CAMEO (8) Service NGC (32) PCGS (14) ANACS (1) ННР (4)

