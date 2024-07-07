Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 321,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (221) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30269 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Auction World (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (2)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (14)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Felzmann (11)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (16)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (19)
  • Leu (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisor (6)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (19)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (15)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 CHF
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS60 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1930 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search