Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1930 F "Rhineland Liberation" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 321,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (221) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1930 "Rhineland Liberation" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30269 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auction World (3)
- AURORA (2)
- BAC (2)
- Busso Peus (6)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (14)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (11)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (16)
- HERVERA (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (6)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (7)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (19)
- Leu (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisor (6)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (19)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (15)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 CHF
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS60 ANACS
Selling price
