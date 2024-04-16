Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 256,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1631 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 13, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Teutoburger (15)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Kroha - June 25, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1929 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search