Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1929 G "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 256,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1631 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Auctiones (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (6)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (5)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NOA (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Teutoburger (15)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (10)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search