Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 499,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (189) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 19, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (17)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (15)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Savoca Numismatik (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Savoca Numismatik - April 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

