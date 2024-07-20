3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 19, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (62) AU (48) XF (60) VF (9) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (6) MS63 (7) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) PF65 (1) PF62 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (11) ННР (5) PCGS (5) ANACS (1)

