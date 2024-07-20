Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Constitution" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 499,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (189) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Constitution" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place November 19, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
