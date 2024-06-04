Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 56,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3240 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
