Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 56,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (128) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3240 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (7)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Nihon (3)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (9)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1929 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search