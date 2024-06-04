3 Reichsmark 1929 D "Lessing" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1929 "Lessing" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3240 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

