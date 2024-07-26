3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1928 "Naumburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 2,100. Bidding took place May 23, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (250) AU (401) XF (265) VF (10) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (5) MS66 (16) MS65 (25) MS64 (43) MS63 (5) MS62 (9) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (5) PF60 (1) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (85) PCGS (33) ННР (4)

