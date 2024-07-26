Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1928
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (956)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1928 "Naumburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 2,100. Bidding took place May 23, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1928 "Naumburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

