3 Reichsmark 1928 A "Naumburg" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1928
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (956)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1928 "Naumburg" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1049 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 2,100. Bidding took place May 23, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1928 "Naumburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
