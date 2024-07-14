3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1815 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (27) UNC (13) AU (12) XF (17) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (15) PF63 (1) PF61 (3) CAMEO (16) Service NGC (23) PCGS (3) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (2)

BAC (14)

Chaponnière (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (2)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (5)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (2)

Möller (1)

MUNZE (2)

NOA (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rauch (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (5)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

VL Nummus (5)

WAG (3)

WCN (1)