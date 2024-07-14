Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 172,875
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1815 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
