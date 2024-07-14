Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 172,875

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1815 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • BAC (14)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • NOA (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction V. GADOURY - April 21, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Reichsmark 1925 F "Rhineland" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Reichsmark 1925 "Rhineland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

