Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

500 Mark 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 500 Mark 1923 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 500 Mark 1923 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,67 g
  • Diameter 27,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,963,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 500 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 50. Bidding took place March 2, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 500 Mark 1923 F at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Germany 500 Mark 1923 F at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 USD
Germany 500 Mark 1923 F at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Germany 500 Mark 1923 F at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1923 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 500 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search