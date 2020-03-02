500 Mark 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 50. Bidding took place March 2, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)