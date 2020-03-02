Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
500 Mark 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,67 g
- Diameter 27,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,963,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 500 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 50. Bidding took place March 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- HIRSCH (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
