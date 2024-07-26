Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1937 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,700,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1937
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 35. Bidding took place September 12, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
