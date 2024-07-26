Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1937 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1937 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1937 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,700,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 35. Bidding took place September 12, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 F at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 F at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 35 USD
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 F at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 F at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1937 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search