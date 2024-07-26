50 Reichspfennig 1937 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 35. Bidding took place September 12, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (1)