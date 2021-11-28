Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1937 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1937 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1937 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,814,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1937 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2337 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place November 26, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1937 D at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

