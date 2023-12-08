Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1936 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,190,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4622 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
936 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
