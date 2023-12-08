50 Reichspfennig 1936 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4622 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (2) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)