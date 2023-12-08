Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1936 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1936 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1936 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,190,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4622 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Aurea - December 8, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
936 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Aurea - December 10, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
