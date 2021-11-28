50 Reichspfennig 1935 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1815 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.

