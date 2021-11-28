Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1935 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,812,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark D. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2334 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 8. Bidding took place November 26, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
