Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1935 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,390,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1661 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 19, 2020.

  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

