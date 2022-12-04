Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1935 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,390,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1661 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 19, 2020.
Сondition
