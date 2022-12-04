50 Reichspfennig 1935 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1661 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 19, 2020.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4)