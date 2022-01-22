50 Pfennig 1922 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1922 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5286 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

