Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1922 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1922 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Pfennig 1922 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,60 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 58,019,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1922 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5286 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 D at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 D at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 D at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 6, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1922 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

