Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1922 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,60 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 58,019,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1922
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1922 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5286 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Katz (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
