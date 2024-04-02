Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1936 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1936 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1936 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,643,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7814 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 5, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1936 F at auction Felzmann - March 5, 2012
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1936 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 5 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search