Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1936 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,643,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7814 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 5, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search