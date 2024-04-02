5 Reichspfennig 1936 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7814 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 5, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service PCGS (2)