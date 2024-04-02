Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1935 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1935 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1935 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,178,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 25. Bidding took place April 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1935 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 5 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search