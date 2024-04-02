Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1935 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,54 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,178,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 25. Bidding took place April 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
