5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 939 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

