5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 740,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1930
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 939 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
