Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 740,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1930
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 939 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (14)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Künker (24)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (8)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2021
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1930 J "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1930 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1930 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search