Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,020,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1929
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21589 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (15)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (9)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (11)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Naumann - November 5, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

