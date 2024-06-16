Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,4019 oz) 12,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,020,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1929
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21589 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
