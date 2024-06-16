5 Reichsmark 1929 D "Oak Tree" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1929 "Oak Tree" with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21589 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

