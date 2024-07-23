3 Mark 1922 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 2, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (14) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) Service PCGS (6) NGC (3)