3 Mark 1922 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,496,695
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1922
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 2, 2022.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 30, 2015
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
