Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1922 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1922 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1922 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,496,695

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Stephen Album (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - June 22, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Heritage - May 12, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Heritage - July 30, 2015
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Heritage - July 30, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date July 30, 2015
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1922 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1922 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search