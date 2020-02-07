200 Mark 1923. Off-center strike (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 . Off-center strike. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 9, 2018.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) XF (2)