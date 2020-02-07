Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
200 Mark 1923. Off-center strike (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 200 Mark
- Year 1923
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 . Off-center strike. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 9, 2018.
Сondition
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
