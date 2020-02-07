Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

200 Mark 1923. Off-center strike (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 200 Mark 1923 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 200 Mark 1923 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 200 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 . Off-center strike. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place April 9, 2018.

Germany 200 Mark 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Germany 200 Mark 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Germany 200 Mark 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 200 Mark 1923 at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 200 Mark 1923 at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 200 Mark 1923 at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 200 Mark 1923 at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 at auction Frühwald - February 25, 2013
Seller Frühwald
Date February 25, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 at auction Frühwald - February 4, 2012
Seller Frühwald
Date February 4, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

