10 Reichspfennig 1935 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4,05 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 35,890,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1935
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 70. Bidding took place June 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
