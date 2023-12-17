Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1935 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1935 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1935 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4,05 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 35,890,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1935 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 70. Bidding took place June 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stephen Album (4)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 CHF
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1935 A at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1935 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search