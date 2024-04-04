Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Mark 1924 A "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,536,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1924
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1924 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30170 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 17 Auctions (8)
- Alexander (3)
- ANTIUM AURUM (2)
- Auction World (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (4)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (10)
- Katz (12)
- Künker (11)
- London Coins (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numis.be (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (10)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller 17 Auctions
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
