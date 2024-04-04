Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Mark 1924 A "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 1 Mark 1924 A "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 1 Mark 1924 A "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,536,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Mark 1924 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30170 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 42 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - April 1, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date April 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - March 24, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction 17 Auctions - March 24, 2024
Seller 17 Auctions
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 1 Mark 1924 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

