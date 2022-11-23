Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,177,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1935
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 3, 2014
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search