5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,177,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30189 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Stack's - February 3, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date February 3, 2014
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 F "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1935 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark
