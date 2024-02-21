5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2489 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

