flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,539,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2489 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Rauch (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1200 Ft
Price in auction currency 1200 HUF
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Karamitsos - October 23, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 3, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 26, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - June 13, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Rauch - June 11, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date June 11, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1935 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access