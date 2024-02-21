Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1935 D "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Numisbalt
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,539,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1935
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2489 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- BAC (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
- Rauch (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1200 Ft
Price in auction currency 1200 HUF
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1935 "Garrison Church (undated)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search