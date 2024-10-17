Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,526,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1934
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2601 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
123
