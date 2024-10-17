5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2601 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

