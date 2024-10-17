flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,526,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1934 "Garrison Church (undated)" with mark A. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2601 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Darabanth (7)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • TMAJK sro (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1934 A "Garrison Church (undated)" at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

