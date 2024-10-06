Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (148) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4535 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 27, 2002.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
