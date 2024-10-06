flag
5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (148) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4535 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 27, 2002.

Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 540 PLN
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 6, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction iBelgica - June 21, 2023
Seller iBelgica
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1933 J "Martin Luther" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Best offers
Available by subscription

