2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 141,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1933
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
