flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 141,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (134) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (5)
  • GGN (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (15)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (13)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 14, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 14, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 14, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 14, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1933 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access