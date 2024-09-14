2 Reichsmark 1933 D "Martin Luther" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1933 "Martin Luther" with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

