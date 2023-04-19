flag
50 Reichspfennig 1944 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,622,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1944
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Frühwald - December 13, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1944 B at auction Frühwald - March 15, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date March 15, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
