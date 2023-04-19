Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1944 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,622,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1944
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Search