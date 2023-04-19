50 Reichspfennig 1944 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (6) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)