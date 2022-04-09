Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1940 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,016,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1940
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1785 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.
Сondition
