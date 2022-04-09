50 Reichspfennig 1940 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1785 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) No grade (1)