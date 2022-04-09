flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1940 B "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1940 B "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1940 B "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,016,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1940
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1940 with mark B. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1785 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 B at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 B at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 B at auction Frühwald - February 25, 2013
Seller Frühwald
Date February 25, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1940 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1940 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1940 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access