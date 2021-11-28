flag
50 Reichspfennig 1939 J "Type 1939-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J "Type 1939-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1939
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1939 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1566 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 86. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 USD
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1939 J at auction Numis.be - May 21, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 21, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1939 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

