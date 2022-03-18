Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1944 A "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Zinc
- Weight 2,50 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,699,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1944
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 932 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search