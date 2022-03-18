flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1944 A "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1944 A "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1944 A "Type 1940-1944" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Zinc
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,699,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1944
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 932 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1944 A at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1944 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

