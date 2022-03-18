5 Reichspfennig 1944 A "Type 1940-1944" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1944 with mark A. This zinc coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 932 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)